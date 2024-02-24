Boise Cascade Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $11.69 Per Share (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $11.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.53. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $11.39 per share.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $129.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

