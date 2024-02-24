Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCLI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.