BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Trading 5.7% Higher

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.03. 14,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 98,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of BranchOut Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

