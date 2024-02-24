Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Shares Up 3.8%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34). Approximately 12,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 27,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Brand Architekts Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 1.02.

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

