BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Price Up 9.8%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05). 892,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 304,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).

BrandShield Systems Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.

