Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $709.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

