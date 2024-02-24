BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

BTSG stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

