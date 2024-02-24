Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

