Brokers Issue Forecasts for DMC Global Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DMC Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for DMC Global’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). DMC Global had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

DMC Global Price Performance

BOOM stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $335.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $4,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 167.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 76,159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 50.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

