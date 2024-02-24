Brokers Issue Forecasts for NeoGenomics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for NeoGenomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.20.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

