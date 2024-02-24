Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NYSE:WWW opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $8,060,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,312,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

