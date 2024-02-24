Brokers Offer Predictions for ReNew Energy Global Plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Roth Capital also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNW. Mizuho increased their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

