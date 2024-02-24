Brokers Offer Predictions for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

TSLX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 66,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

