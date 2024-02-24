Brokers Offer Predictions for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $373.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

