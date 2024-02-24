Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 12.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 728,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 129.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,110 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.88%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.