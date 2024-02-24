BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Approximately 1,509,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 836,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.50 and a beta of 1.82.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.