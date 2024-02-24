C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $443.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 48,156 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

