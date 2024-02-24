Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.50 to C$55.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$50.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.52 and a 12-month high of C$54.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.27.

(Get Free Report

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.