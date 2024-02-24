Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Down 2.6%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.34 and last traded at $53.35. 4,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

