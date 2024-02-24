Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
