Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Trading Down 6.2%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 5,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 16,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Carbon Streaming Stock Down 6.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -63.33.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Streaming
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.