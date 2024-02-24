Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.11 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

NYSE:CAT opened at $323.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.82. The company has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

