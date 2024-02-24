Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46. 72,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 73,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.