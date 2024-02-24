Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46. 72,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 73,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.