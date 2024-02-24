Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $247.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.89 and a 200-day moving average of $206.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.