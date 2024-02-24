Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

