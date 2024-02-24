Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

CHK stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

