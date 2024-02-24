China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CJJD opened at $0.20 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 155,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

