China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.09 on Friday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

