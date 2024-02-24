China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of CPHI opened at $0.09 on Friday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
China Pharma Company Profile
