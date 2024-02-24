Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.73.

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3701997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

