ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 184.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

