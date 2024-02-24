Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $18.92. 440,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 89,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 29.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.