Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

