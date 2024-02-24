Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 203,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 450,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on CING shares. Laidlaw lowered Cingulate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cingulate to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $977,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CING. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth $44,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

