CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

CINT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

CI&T Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

