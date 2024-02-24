Citigroup Inc. Acquires 29,301 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.89 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

