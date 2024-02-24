CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.70 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,209,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

