Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COGT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 82,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 833.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.44 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $640.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

