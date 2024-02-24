Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. 107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Coles Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Coles Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.