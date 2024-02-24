Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,321 shares of company stock worth $1,509,087. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

