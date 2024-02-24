Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 3,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 552,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

