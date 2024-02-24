Comparing Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) & Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) and Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enerflex and Wavefront Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex -2.09% 0.66% 0.24% Wavefront Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enerflex and Wavefront Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wavefront Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Enerflex presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.92%.

This table compares Enerflex and Wavefront Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex $1.31 billion 0.50 -$77.64 million ($0.40) -13.10 Wavefront Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A

Wavefront Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerflex. Enerflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wavefront Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Enerflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Wavefront Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enerflex beats Wavefront Technology Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, energy transition solutions, cryogenic systems, electric power solutions, water solutions, and carbon capture solutions; and engages in the engineering, design, procurement, project management, and construction services for compression, process, and power generation equipment, as well as rentals, after-market service, parts, and operations and maintenance services for gas compression, power generation, and processing facilities in the region. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in Canada. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites. Wavefront Technology Solutions is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

