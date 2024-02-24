Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,320,981 shares of company stock worth $39,304,272. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

