Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$4.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.22 million, a PE ratio of -93.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

