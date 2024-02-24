Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,317.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $176,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,049 shares of company stock worth $2,007,311. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,648,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.