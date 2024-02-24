Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Stock Price Up 29.4%

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) traded up 29.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Costain Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

