CoStar Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

