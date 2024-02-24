Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,924,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,473,090 shares of company stock worth $47,432,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $29,191,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $22.60 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

