Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 707,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,103,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $691.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

