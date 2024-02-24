CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Shares Down 1.3%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 5,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 53,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CytoMed Therapeutics
CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
About CytoMed Therapeutics
CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CytoMed Therapeutics
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.