CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Shares Down 1.3%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 5,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 53,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

About CytoMed Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

