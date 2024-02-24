DA Davidson Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $620.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $410.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

